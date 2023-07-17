Tom Cruise is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the showbiz industry. The actor is currently soaring the success of his new MI 7 movie, as audiences have been showering praise while the movie is also getting critical acclamation. However, along with a varied list of movies in his illustrious career, the actor has had a long list of romantic partners. Among many of them, one of his ex-girlfriends once revealed that he was ”taking Hollywood by the b*lls” soon after he made his debut.

Tom’s first girlfriend, Diane Cox, shared about her relationship with the Mission Impossible actor as she revealed about their raunchy lovemaking during their younger days. While their relationship was shortlived, she revealed that they would have s*x whenever they could and also called the actor a horny guy like Austin Powers.

During a conversation with Daily Mail, the ex-girlfriend of Tom Cruise shared about their relationship. Diane Cox shared how Tom’s insecurities led her to end the relationship. She recalled her last meeting with the actor after his first breakthrough movie, Risky Business, came out and how he started flying with success.

“Tom turned up at a house party wearing a little beret on or something, and everyone rolled their eyes, he had a different attitude. He told me, “‘I’m taking Hollywood by the b*lls.'” said Diane about Tom Cruise. However, the actor did not look back as his career grew ever since his release of Risky Business. He later went on lead the Mission Impossible and Top Gun movie franchise, which is still relevant after nearly two decades.

With all that, in the recently released movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the actor is in the headlines as his character Ethan Hunt is getting appraised by the audiences as well as the critics.

Let us know what do you think about Tom Cruise and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

