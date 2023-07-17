Johnny Depp and Amber Heard gave one of the most controversial real-life brawls of all time as the former couple gave it all in their court trial. While both of them showed no remorse in the court trial, many allegations and statements were given against each other to bring them down. Adding to the list, the Aquaman actress once called the PTOC star an “old fat man” and questioned why French fashion house Dior would ever want to work with him.

Both Hollywood stars have moved on in their respective lives following the trial. However, the fans have been with their favourite celebrity as they had another war over social media. Read on ahead as the Aquaman actress once blasted the Pirates of the Caribbean star as a fashion brand approached him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by New York Post, Johnny Depp‘s older sister, Christi Dembrowski, revealed about how Depp was having conversations with Dior while he was still living with Heard. She later claimed Heard couldn’t hide her “disbelief and disgust” over the news of Depp signing a huge deal. “Why would Dior want to do business with you? They’re about class, and they’re about style. And you don’t have style,” she recalled Heard her asking Depp.

Dembrowski told the court she found the moment very insulting for Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress also called him a “fat old man,” Dembrowski claimed as she witnessed the situation. Following the ex-couple’s fights, she would often book an extra hotel room when the couple travelled together for Depp to use in case he and Heard fought.

While their courtroom brawl is finally over, Depp is expecting his upcoming period drama, Jeanne du Barry. On the other hand, Heard is expecting the release of her upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie. She was recently in the headlines as she premiered her new film ‘In the Fire’ at Italy’s 69th Taormina Film Festival.

Let us know what do you think about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Will Smith Almost Lost Independence Day Because He Was Black, Fox Objected For It’ll Hamper The Box Office & The Director Threatened To Change The Studio!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News