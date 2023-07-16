Hugh Jackman is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, who is not only known for his acting skills but also his handsomeness. The actor has never said no to intimate and explicit scenes to shoot, but did that ever affect his relationship with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness? Scroll ahead to know how they manage to stay clear of any controversy.

Hugh’s wife, Debbora-Lee is one of the funniest people to be around. She has always been a sporting wife to Jackman and talked about their marital life profusely. However, once Debbora was asked, as Hugh has to shoot with different actresses in different films if there’s any restriction for him. And here’s what her response was.

In a throwback interview with Australia’s Today, Hugh Jackman’s wife Debbora-Lee Furness had revealed something that had garnered a lot of attention. While, talking about if Hugh is banned from shooting with any actresses from Hollywood, his wife named Angelina Jolie. She said, “I’ve told his agent he’s not allowed to work with Angelina.”

Going further in the conversation, Hugh Jackman’s wife Debbora-Lee Furness added, “I’m sure she’s very nice and I love all, what she’s doing for, shining a light at the UN for adoption. I’m just kidding.” Well, she was joking or was just showing her mere jealousy- we don’t know. But apparently, Hugh is banned from filming with Angelina Jolie.

Deborra further mentioned how her marriage is still strong with Hugh and said, “That’s the deal with this business. If you get it right, if you pick the right partner, then, you traverse all those travails and challenges.” At this point, Jackman chimed in and revealed that his wife has a rule to “never apart for more than two weeks.”

Well, that’s so sweet. However, did you know Hugh Jackman’s wife, Debbora-Lee Furness, had banned him from working with Angelina Jolie? Let us know.

