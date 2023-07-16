It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Christopher Nolan has managed to make us all feel like we are going back to school but an entertaining one this time. The filmmaker has caught the attention of the globe ever since he announced his sci-fi period drama, Oppenheimer. The buzz only kept getting more intense, and now, as we sit right at the border of the week it released, the hype is humungous across the globe. This also means that the movie’s Box Office has to sample that and break records. But did you know the pressure now is very high?

Oppenheimer, a sci-fi period drama/biopic, tells the story of the Father Of Atomic Bombs, and stars Cillian Murphy to play the titular character. The cast also includes Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and many more. The budget of the movie that was quoted by Warner Bros to be $100 Million was recently corrected by Nolan as $180 Million.

The studio was quick to call it a misquote and reveal that Oppenheimer was made at a much bigger budget than the earlier quoted. If we consider anything around $180 Million, Christopher Nolan has ended up making the fourth most expensive movie of his career, The Dark Knight Rises, still topping the list with a monster of a budget that too considering it was made a decade ago. Read on to know.

As per Screenrant, with a budget of over $100 Million and somewhere around $180 Million, Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan’s fourth most expensive movie, falling begins Batman Begins ($150M), Interstellar ($165M), The Dark Knight ($185M), Tenet ($200M), and The Dark Knight Rises ($250M). Now as the budget has increased, the pressure of performing at the Box Office has too.

The report says that if we consider a $100 Million budget, Oppenheimer will still have to earn a sum of $200 Million just to break even. It says, “A 2.5 multiplier would put its needed worldwide haul at $250M while making three times the budget would force the Oppenheimer box office to make $300M globally.”

The pressure just increased. Oppenheimer hits the big screen on July 21, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

