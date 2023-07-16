One of the most anticipated movies in the Superhero culture, as we speak is Deadpool 3. After being in the production hell for ages and witnessing a acquisition (Marvel acquiring Fox), the Merc With A Mouth is finally dancing his way in Marvel Cinematic Universe marking Ryan Reynolds’ debut in this world. The movie will also bring back the iconic ‘Wolverine’ Hugh Jackman, who is literally resurrecting from the dead for us. We will probably see many mutants walking in with him, which also includes the mighty X-Men. But what if we tell you it can bring back Chris Evans too?

Well, Deadpool 3 is shaping out to be another Spider-Man: No Way Home that opened the floodgates for the multiverse to bloom in the MCU. The threequel might open the same gates for the mutants to walk into MCU and take charge with their powers. The film was also said to be bringing back Fantastic Four because it is already bringing back Jennifer Garner’s Electra, which also raised hopes for Ben Affleck’s Daredevil.

But do you know that if the movie manages to bring back Fantastic Four, it has all the chances to bring back Chris Evans to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that too not as Captain America, aka Steve Rogers but as a member from the first Marvel family? Well, yes, there is a possibility, and no one is strangely talking about it. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Chris Evans has been asked about his MCU Return by almost every person that he has met ever since Avengers: Endgame. But he has said how his return is a tall order already. But if a Screenrant report is to go by, he can return to the MCU and also not be Captain America but the Human Torch. Yes, you heard that right. With the gates of multiverse open and the chances of Fantastic Four making their way to Deadpool 3, Chris can play Johnny Storm again.

Take A Look:

For the unversed, Chris Evans played Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four six years before he was hired as Captain America. And surprisingly even he has said in one of his interviews that he would go back to Human Torch than Steve Rogers because the former never got a fulfilling end. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

