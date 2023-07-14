It the season of new entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the studio now prepares to bring in a bandwagon of new superheroes who will eventually lead to a movie like the Avengers: Endgame. While we have seen many new faces joining the MCU, the most amount of anticipation at this particular point is for the X-Men to enter. Fans across the globe have been waiting for the moment they see the veteran family back on screen. This excitement has even led to them manifesting the casting and the latest names they want in the franchise is Henry Cavill.

Marvel Cinematic Universe was hinting at the return of X-Men for a very long time. It was confirmed when at the end of Ms. Marvel, we were told about the mutants and how Kamala was one of them. The update came with Deadpool 3, which is reportedly going to bring back the X-Men in a much bigger way. Speculations have said that many members of the mutant community have already been roped in the threequel.

However, one character that cannot be ignored when talking about the X-Men is Cyclops, and the bosses will have to bring him to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point if they choose to tell the tale of the X-Men. A fan art has now imagined one of the internet’s favourite stars as Cyclops, and many are convinced he is the perfect choice. He is none other than Henry Cavill. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per fan art on Instagram, the user has imagined Henry Cavill as the X-Men character Cyclops. The image emphasizes o Cavill’s chiseled physique and shows him in the costume. Dressed in blue, his face is mostly covered. He can be seen wearing A visor. Most of his face is covered considering the character’s costume. The actor looks chic and robust. The comments section is full of fans who are convinced that he should be the X-Men member for real.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samukarts (@samukarts)

However, Henry Cavill has been reportedly eyed by the MCU bosses many times. There were once rumours that he would be Captain Britain, which went nowhere. Then we heard that the studio wants him to play Doctor Doom. Again no update on it came later. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

