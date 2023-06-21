All the superhero realms are right now facing chaos and are trying super hard to bring back the audience to the theatres because pandemic has probably changed the game by a huge margin. Apart from Spider-Man: No Way Home and the recent Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, no other superhero flick has managed to create a dent at the Box Office that will set a precedence. Especially, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen a bunch of unsuccessful movies that weren’t just criticized by the critics but even audience has harsh reactions.

Over the past couple of years, Marvel Cinematic Universe has churned out projects in a speed like they never had. Every equal interval had Marvel project either releasing on the big screen or on Disney+ as a series. Most of them have been called out for weak storylines, some for weak VFX, and almost all of them for the rush that one can see.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And it looks like the discourse has reached Kevin Feige, who is worried about this and wants to take a step to stop it. As per the latest report, Kevin has now decided to scrap two untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe projects and create a window to make others better. The plan will not have movies releasing like they did in phase 4. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

The schedule of phase 5 and 6 of the MCU has been highly affected by the WGA Writer’s Strike, which also led to a massive shuffle in the release schedule. One can also not ignore the fact that Jonathan Majors aka Kang, is still not out of the legal soup, and that also creates a chance that the studio might have to lookout for a replacement. All of this has reportedly made Kevin Feige reassess his decisions.

Per an Inside The Magic report, Kevin Feige has scrapped two MCU films and is making space. Meanwhile, the three untitled projects in the MCU as of now are Eternals 2, Shang-Chi 2, and Armor Wars. Does this mean it either of them? No one knows, but if the last reports are to go by, all of those three are listed for 2026 release. And Kevin has scrapped projects from 2025. But you never know.

However, the sword is still hanging on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as the movie might face another delay, considering Jonathan Majors is still very much stuck in his personal life ordeals. With this, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 is also Untitled and is set for a 2026 release. But the chances of it being scrapped are close to impossible.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Keanu Reeves Once Revealed He Encountered A Ghost In Real Life In A New Apartment & Recalled Seeing ‘Floating’ Jacket: “There’s No Head, There’s No Body, There’s No Legs”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News