Jonathan Majors aka Kang from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of the most controversial names in the industry right now. The actor who witnessed two major releases, Creed 3 and Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania, has been accused of harassment and assault by one of his girlfriends, which became a major controversy. However, amid all this, the actor has been now spotted holding hands with Meagan Good. The duo is reportedly spending a lot of time together to each other well. Notably, as soon as the pictures of them holding hands went viral, netizens were quick to react, and many called it a publicity stunt.

The photos of the duo surfaced a week after their romance news broke out. It is still unclear how serious this relationship is, but their closeness is saying it all. The news of their alleged relationship amid Jonathan’s legal battles, where he has been accused by one of his fan ex-girlfriends of physical abuse.

Page Six shared the new set of images where Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good can be seen holding each other’s hands. They were spotted getting into a flight together. In the viral pictures, both of them can be seen keeping a low profile by opting for basic outfits. While Majors donned a hoodie with sunglasses, Meagan was seen donning a baseball cap that helped her hide her face from the media. However, as soon as the pictures came to the notice of netizens, they bombarded the comment section.

One of the users wrote commenting on Jonathan Majors recent spotting, “I hope she gets the exposure she’s looking for and him, the image sanitisation. Me? I’m just disgusted by this .”

“She’ll be pregnant by the end of the year..”

“Embarrassing”

“Dating just white women got you hemmed up so now you’ve run to the sisters to heal you.”

“Seems like a publicity stunt to me”

“This is PR stunt by both their teams.”

“Sista Wakeup Wakeup”

Check out the post below:

Jonathan Majors seen with rumored girlfriend Meagan Good amid assault claims https://t.co/NZzVPtMUYW pic.twitter.com/5GXHdbse3c — Page Six (@PageSix) May 20, 2023

For the unversed, Jonathan Majors is fighting criminal charges in New York City. The MCU actor has been accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend in the back of a taxi in March.

