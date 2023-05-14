One of the most controversial stars at this point who has seen his rise and doom in the same breath has to be Jonathan Majors, aka Kang from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who saw the release of two critically acclaimed performances in Creed 3 and Ant-Mab And The Wasp Quantumania, was soon accused of harassment and assault in no time. Yes, there were complaints from his former girlfriend that he physically abused her, and that led to him falling deep into the controversy pit. But looks like he has found love again amid this.

Jonathan, for the unversed, has been in the eye of the storm for over a month easily now. The actor has been charged with three counts of attempted assault, assault, and one count of aggravated harassment and harassment in New York, where his ex-girlfriend claimed that he slapped her in March. The row was dragged to court and is still being probed.

But while all of that is still fresh and the hate for Jonathan Majors is increasing amid the audience, seems like he is least bothered as he has already set out in the search for love. He even found one in DC star Meagan Good. Yes, MCU’s big villain is in love with a DCU superhero. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a CinemaBlend report, Jonathan Majors is fallen for Meagan Good. If you aren’t aware, Good played Superhero Darla in Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. Their relationship is defined as fairly new, as the two were spotted going out on a date last week. They have been hanging out for past few weeks and grew closer recently. While the spottings are becoming regular, with a movie date from last weekend included, there is no update on how serious this relationship is.

However, Jonathan Majors continues to be a part of headlines for wrong reasons. Reports have been on rise that even Marvel bosses are worried about his presence. There is no news of replacing him as of yet, but the execs have met his team to discuss things reportedly. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

