Imagine someone else playing the role of Iron Man other than Robert Downey Jr? After witnessing him for 15 years; it is somewhat next to impossible. We almost would not have gotten Downey as Tony Stark, the Marvel boss Kevin Feige gave out this revelation on Friday. He almost lost his MCU role to this English actor. Scroll below to find out which actor would have kick-started the MCU instead of Downey!

The first film directed by Jon Favreau was released in 2008, and with that one phrase, ‘I am Iron Man’, the entire MCU came into being. But as per recent reports, the RDJ was not the first choice for the Studio. Even at one point, Tom Cruise’s name was allegedly in the running for the film’s casting.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed the unknown story behind the casting of Robert Downey Jr. as and in Iron Man. He shared the story in his commencement address at the graduation ceremony for the University of Southern California, per The Direct. Feige revealed that they wanted famed English actor Clive Owen in the said role.

Kevin Feige said, “When we were casting the role of Iron Man, we looked at so many different actors. We had to find the perfect mix of heart and strength, and charisma. Being our first Marvel film out of the gate, the stakes could not have been higher. The success of the film and the future of our entire studio rested on the shoulders of this one person.” He continued, “And it was not an easy task, but together with my team and our casting directors and our director, Jon Favreau, we culled down our list, we pinpointed the right guy, and we extended an offer to our top choice – an actor who checked all of those boxes and who we were confident would be a huge hit. And his name, of course, was Clive Owen. He passed. He was not interested.”

However, the Marvel boss added that not getting his way and Owen passing on the role of Iron Man proved favourable to him. He said, “And that is the unwritten rule of life. Not getting your first choice might just be the greatest thing that can happen to you. Because you know what’s better than getting your first choice? Getting the right choice. And in our case, of course, that choice was Robert Downey Jr. and the first movie we ever made as a studio ended up being one of the best-reviewed and highest-grossing movies of the year.”

Robert Downey Jr. left us in tears when his Iron Man died, saving everyone else in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The fans are urging for his return to the MCU again but there has been no such affirmation from the Studios’ side.

