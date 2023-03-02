It all began in 2008 with Jon Favreau’s Iron Man, led by Robert Downey Jr. The film in itself is still iconic and can be said to be the foundation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fondly known as the MCU. Over the years, MCU has introduced many new characters and superheroes, but RDJ’s Tony Stark and Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury are entirely on a different level. They had a swag of their own, and those two gave their on-screen personas an entirely new dimension. Marvel is also known for its post-credit scenes. And recently, one of the credit scene having a cuss word have been shared with the fans after over a decade. The credit scene is from Iron Man; keep reading to find out what it is.

The credit scene of the first film starring RDJ featured Jackson, who went to Tony Stark with his Avengers initiative that later on became a cinematic history with millions of fans worldwide. The alternated scene that Favreau recently shared with everyone has Nick Fury saying an F-word, and it is known to all that Disney has quite a strict policy about the usage of language and keeps things mostly PG-13.

Recently, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on the Disney-owned Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jon Favreau, who directed and acted in 2008’s MCU film, Iron Man, shared the alternate version of the end credit scene. For the unversed, Samuel L Jackson, who plays the role of Nick Fury, has a reputation for using the curse word motherf***er; he, to be honest, overuses the term. In the show, Jon explains how Fury ended up using that word in that particular scene and says that he asked Jackson to shoot it for fun as he knew it would not be included in the theatrical cut.

In the post-credit scene, when Tony Stark sees Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury for the first time, he asks, “Who the hell are you?” Nick Fury delivers the iconic line, “Nick Fury, motherf***er”, which unfortunately never made it to the final cut of the film. See the unseen scene here:

Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark declaring himself as Iron Man owning his superhero persona, have one of the most iconic moments in the history of the MCU. In the same way, if, by any chance, this end-credit scene was kept in the theatrical cut would have become a historic moment.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 will be the MCU’s first R-rated project, and fans are thrilled to watch it in the theatres, which is expected to release in 2024.

