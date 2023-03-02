Tom Holland is one of the most talented actors from the young generation of actors. His performance as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given him fame worldwide. Along with that, his relationship with MCU so-star Zendaya has been talked about all over the internet. However, many would not know that before he got into a relationship with her, Tom once had a crush on Harry Potter movie star Emma Watson.

While both actors are extremely talented, their characters have been loved by the audiences. While the Harry Potter actress will no longer be seen as Hermione, the MCU star is working on his upcoming appearance as Spider-Man in the MCU. Read on to find out about how Holland had a crush on Watson.

During a conversation with W Magazine, the Spider-Man actor remembered the Hermione actor from the 2005 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire movie. When asked about his first crush he replied, “Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. She wears this pink dress. That was mind-blowing for me.”

From the reply, it can be speculated that Tom Holland must have had a major crush as he remembered the exact scene from the movie. The Spider-Man actor was referring to a particular scene where Emma Watson’s Hermoine walks into the Yule Ball wearing a pink gown. As the character looked beautiful, she turned everyone’s eyes as she descended the staircase. In the Harry Potter movie, the scene showed Hermoine spending most of the evening with Viktor Krum which pissed Ron off and made him feel jealous.

However, Tom Holland and Zendaya are the most talked about couple in recent times. There were many rumours of their wedding but never confirmed. Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates follow Koimoi.com

