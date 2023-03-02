Justin Bieber is one of the most popular artists around the world and enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well. The Canadian singer started his career really early in life and grew up being a part of many controversies including some huge ones. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Justin flashed his 6-pack abs to Rihanna in a restaurant and the Barbadian singer revealed the same in a viral tweet later calling it ‘s*xy’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, the incident took place in 2010 and this is the time when Justin was allegedly romancing Selena Gomez. The couple dated for more than 8 years on and off and the Baby singer finally married his friend and model Hailey Bieber in 2018. Now coming back to the topic, at one point in time, Bieber was fangirling RiRi so badly and they even went for a basketball game together.

In 2010, Justin Bieber flashed his abs to Rihanna at a restaurant, which the Umbrella singer later revealed in a viral tweet. The tweet read, “Justin Bieber just flashed me his abs in the middle of a restaurant! Wow! He actually had a lil 6 pack! Sexy,lol!#Beliebersplzdontkillme”

Justin Bieber just flashed me his abs in the middle of a restaurant! Wow! He actually had a lil 6 pack! Sexy,lol!#Beliebersplzdontkillme — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 16, 2010

Rihanna tweet has over 69K retweets, 854 quote tweets and over 47K likes.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is now happily married to Victoria’s Secret model Hailey Bieber and RiRi is currently embracing the most glorious experience of her life – motherhood. She welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky last year and recently performed at Super Bowl 2023.

What are your thoughts on Justin flashing his 6-pack at Rihanna back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

