Chris Evans is one of the most adored celebrities in the superhero fandom. His portrayal of Captain America is undoubtedly the most liked character of all time. However, Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello did not want to date Steve Rogers as she was not interested in him.

Both celebrities are among the most desired celebrities of all time. While none of them has been open about their respective relationships, the ‘Havana’ singer once opened up about dating MCU’s Captain Rogers. Read on to find out what she has to say!

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Camila Cabello reacted when asked about dating Chris Evans. She says, “He is a very handsome guy, and I admire him,” and later added, “But he is not my type of man.”

The rejection came when Chris Evans once was asked on the Jimmy Fallon show if he would like to go on date with Camila Cabello. He said, “One hundred percent, Camila Cabello. If I could have dinner with her, I would be more than happy.” Evans confirmed his interest in the date when the singer ended her relationship with Shawn Mendes

As nothing really cooked between Evans and Cabello, fans really had a moment. However, they both later had separate partners. The singer later went on to date dating app Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch and have reportedly called it quits. On the other hand, the Captain America actor has been headlining for his PDA-filled photos with Alba Baptist.

However, Camila Cabello is still “best friends” with her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes as their relationship was one of the most talked about affairs in the showbiz industry. Meanwhile, Chris Evans is rumoured to appear in MCU as Captain America for one last time.

