Marvel fans have been a little disappointed with the recent releases, and their latest film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, also did not get a great response. But the film’s main villain Kang has been said to be the next big thing in the MCU. He is being set up for the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. There were speculations about whether the Fantastic Four group will appear in the Avengers 5 film. The screenwriter, Jeff Loveness, has finally given some answers, and to find out more about it, keep reading!

For the unversed, Kang’s real name is Nathaniel Richards, who is a future descendant of Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic. Marvel has already shown Kang’s Egyptian variant Rama Tut, who fought with Reed and his team in the comics. Jeff has revealed the million-dollar answer finally.

Jeff also wrote the screenplay of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and will be writing Avengers 5 as well. In a conversation with io9, he revealed that the Fantastic Four might not appear in the Avengers film! Shocking, isn’t it? Since Kang and the Fantastic Four are so closely related.

The Avengers 5 writer said, “Yeah, it’s definitely a tricky thing. But much like when I took on this Ant-Man job, I can’t really focus on that outside stuff. I have just got to lay down the bones of a good story, hopefully, and find the characters that I want to tell [it]. And then it becomes a game of ping pong with the other people. Like whoever comes on and does Fantastic Four or Blade or—I’m probably not even using those characters, you know—but it all informs itself.”

It will be interesting to see how Marvel plays it all out since Kang and the Fantastic Four, as mentioned above, are closely connected to one another; hence leaving them out of the Avengers 5 film seems a bit odd.

As for the film’s release, Marvel’s Fantastic Four will be released on 14th February 2025, followed by Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on 5th May.

