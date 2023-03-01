Taylor Swift – when we say this name, we know millions of Swifties across the globe think of the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and an amazing role model. But with that, they also remember an artist who has had many significant others. The singer has had a long list of lovers including Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Lucas Till, Jake Gyllenhaal, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, and now Joe Alwyn.

Today, we are here to talk about her first real relationship – dating Joe. The then-teen pop stars were an item from July 2008 right until October 2008. During this phase, Taylor’s bestie Selena Gomez was in a relationship with Joe’s brother Nick Jonas. But not, we are talking about Swift’s and Jonas’ breakup.

As per Taylor Swift’s confession, Joe Jonas dumped her over a call (can you imagine that) and their conversation latest less than half a minute. Scroll below to know all about the call and their conversation. Also, we will mention below which Taylor songs are said to be about Jonas, let us know if you think they are also about him in the comments.

As reported by Us Weekly, during a 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (which aired on November 11) Taylor Swift confirmed that Joe Jonas dumped her over the phone in October. Talking about it, she told the host, “It’s all right – I’m cool.” The ‘Anti-Hero’ singer added, “You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

Reacting to this, the host – who has had her fair share of controversies, said, “No, you did not. Aw, snap!” To this, a super cute Taylor Swift added, “I’m sorry. I had to.” The ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ singer added that the split “was, like, a record, I think, for how quick. I looked at the call log – it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record.”

On being asked by Ellen DeGeneres if she’d date another Jonas to get back at Joe, Taylor responded, “Oh my gosh! Probably not.”

While Taylor Swift is currently in a happy and long relationship with Joe Alwyn, Joe Jonas had been married to actress Sophie Turner since 2019. The couple has also been blessed with two kids since.

