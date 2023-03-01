Not all love stories find their ‘happily ever after’. Such an epic love story was Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s, which ended in a tragic spot. Ever since they featured in the fantasy romantic film series Twilight, rumours were rife that the lead actors are madly in love. Sometime later, they confirmed their relationship, but soon enough their honeymoon phase got over, and Robert got heartbroken over Kristen’s cheating news. However, did you know that Twilight studios had advised against their relationship? Yes, you heard that right. Scroll below to know what happened.

Robert and Kristen’s love story was one of the hot topics among their fans and the Twilight fandom. They had admired the couple and shipped them to see them together for years, and when the dating news started to speculate all around, the fans were over the moon. However, the happy days didn’t last long as their breakup rumours started doing rounds in 2013, leaving their fans quite disheartened.

It’s quite natural to grow feelings for each other when two lead actors spend so much time on set doing scenes together and being with each other. That’s what had happened with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. However, the Twilight studios weren’t very accepting of their relationship. Ashley Greene, who portrayed Alice Cullen, sister of Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), had once shared on her podcast The Twilight Effect how the studios advised against it.

She said, “The studio advised against it. They saw how successful Twilight was, and the last thing they want is for the couple to get together and then hate each other and then the chemistry to be gone and that’s it. So I kind of get that. But at the same time, you’re put in these situations where it’s an epic love story and it’s difficult not to catch feelings in those situations.”

Well, it’s pretty clear that Robert Pattinson didn’t listen to them and continued his relationship with Kristen Stewart only to later find out Stewart cheated on him when he saw a picture of her kissing Rupert Sanders, the married director of her film Snow White and the Huntsman. However, their relationship wasn’t meant to last and in one such interview, Kristen had even talked about how painful the breakup was.

What do you have to say about Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s love story? Let us know in the comments!

