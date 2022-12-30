Hollywood stars Robert Pattison and Kristen Stewart, who have starred in five Twilight movies, left netizens heartbroken when they called it quits in 2013. However, their relationship hit the rocks in 2012 when Kristen was caught red-handed cheating on Robert with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders – who was married. But they got back after Rob gave her another chance. While she continued to make headlines, her co-star and good friend Taylor Lautner stood in her support.

For the unversed, the duo worked in 2008’s Twilight, 2009’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2010’s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2011’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, before they broke up.

After her cheating scandal, Taylor Lautner spoke at length about Kristen Stewart being caught red-handed cheating on Robert Pattison with director Sanders. He went on to add that he doesn’t know if the trust can be regained.

When asked about the same, Taylor Lautner told Cosmopolitan Magazine in 2012, “To be honest, I’ve never been involved in any of those situations, so I don’t know [if trust can be regained]. It would be just a guess and a shot in the dark, and I don’t want to give that if I haven’t even been there myself.” Further showering praises on his good friend he added, “Kristen is fantastic at everything she does. I’m always proud of her.”

However later when he was asked about Robert Pattison giving Kristen Stewart another chance in their relationship he stated that it is very much possible for anyone to reconnect. “It depends on how long you were with that person. If it was a long, serious relationship, I think it’s quite easy to rekindle. I guess it depends on what damage has been done. There’s no ex out there who I’m not friends with today, and I’m extremely thankful for that,” he added.

Taylor Lautner further sided with Stewart while giving relationship advice, “If two people can be honest with each other about everything, that’s probably the biggest key to success. I like to think of myself as very loyal, and I love everyone I surround myself with, whether they’re friends or girlfriends or whatever. I love people.”

Coming back, Robert Pattison and Kristen Stewart broke up in 2013 after dating each other for 4 years.

