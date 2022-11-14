Robert Pattinson is one name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry all across the world. The actor rose to fame with his role of Edward Cullen from Twilight and ever since then, there has been no turning back for him. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the 36-year-old actor posed in a Batman t-shirt in 2009 and little did he know that cut to 2022, he would get to play the superhero film by Matt Reeves. He literally manifested the role for himself, you guys. Never underestimate the power of manifestation, you see. Scroll below to take a look at his picture.

Robert isn’t officially on social media but thanks to his massive fan following across the globe, he has so many fan pages dedicated to him on Instagram. His fan club in July shared a picture of the actor from the same Batman t-shirt shoot and we are drooling over that perfect jawline.

In the picture, Robert Pattinson can be seen wearing a white Batman t-shirt that he styled with black leather jacket and black pair of denim jeans. What stole the show was his messy dark brown colour hairdo and that chiselled jawline.

If only looks could kill, we would be dead by now. Robert Pattinson is one of the most handsome actors in showbiz and for a reason. Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Pattinson Official (@robertpattinsonu)

Little did he know, cut to 2022, he would actually play Batman for Matt Reeves on the silver screen.

What are your thoughts on Robert Pattinson looking like a SNAC and posing in a Batman t-shirt and literally manifesting the role for himself? Tell us in the space below.

