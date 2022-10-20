Leonardo DiCaprio has fans all over the world. Several people love his movies, and many adore the actor, especially his younger self. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was a major heartbreaker in the 90s. Currently, Leo is making noise over his relationship with Gigi Hadid. Rumours of something brewing between the two started after the actor broke up with Camila Morrone.

Later, photos of the two together went viral, and it was enough for fans to believe that they are dating. DiCaprio was also spotted at the Milan Fashion Week, where Gigi was walking the ramp. Coming back to the point, we are today thinking about the young Leo.

He was a heartthrob, and many swooned over Leonardo DiCaprio’s charming looks. One of our favourites of those is when the Don’t Look Up actor posted n*ked. The black and white headshot of the actor captured his gorgeous look with a s*xy glare on his face. The young star flexed his chiselled body and sharp jawline. His n*pple was also visible, and Leo pursed his lips a bit.

The best part about this entire throwback photo is Leonardo DiCaprio’s hair. The actor had his strands in the iconic parted hairstyle. The gelled-up golden locks fell gently on his face. The black-and-white effect added more depth to this picture. Leonardo also flaunted the veins on his arm, which has become a recent trend amongst youngsters.

Check out young Leo’s photo here:

This photo also reminded us of Leonardo DiCaprio’s look from Titanic. The actor was a dashing young lad back then and had if not the same but a similar hairstyle in the film. Don’t you think so?

