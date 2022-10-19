Bella Hadid has allegedly finally broken her silence on her sister Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship. When rumours spread that the supermodel and the Don’t Look Up actor are reportedly dating, fans went haywire. It all began after Leo broke up with Camilla Morrone just after she turned 25.

Netizens pointed out how DiCaprio only dates women under 25. It was more shocking to hear that he is eyeing Gigi because she is 27 years old. But it seems like things are getting serious between the two. They have been spotted together on multiple occasions. The actor even flew to Milan for Fashion Week.

Coming back to the point, Gigi Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid has allegedly spoken about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. As per the reports, Bella feels that her elder sister is “too good” for Leo. A source has claimed to Heat Magazine that “Bella thinks that Gigi’s too good for Leo, and the way he leapt to Gigi seemingly without a thought for his previous girlfriend gives Bella the shivers.”

“Her worry is that Gigi could wind up hurt and embarrassed,” the source added. It is also said that Bella Hadid thinks Gigi Hadid should put her focus on her role as a mother and not get caught up with one of Hollywood’s “biggest model chasers.” However, the insider claimed that Gigi will keep on seeing Leonardo DiCaprio even though the rest of her family “don’t like him.”

Though this source claims that the rest of the Hadid family doesn’t like Leo and Gigi together, another previously claimed that mom Yolanda is happy about it. It was said that Gigi’s mother is glad that her daughter is moving on from Zayn Malik, that too with the Titanic actor on whom Yolanda had a crush.

Besides Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid’s father also spoke about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. Mohamed Hadid straightforwardly denied the rumours but said he likes the actor.

