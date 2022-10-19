A lot of things have happened since the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is set to revive his lost career, while the Aquaman actress seems to have gone into hiding. Amidst all of this, it has been found out that Depp’s character Captain Jack Sparrow’s Halloween costume has seen a spike since the case.

We all know just how iconic the character is. Fans love the Pirates franchise and are sad over JD not being a part of it anymore. The actor was fired from Disney when Amber‘s allegations against him came.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite that, Johnny Depp fans keep loving the character. Now that love can be seen from the spike in the sales of Captain Jack Sparrow’s Halloween costumes. As per TMZ, the sales have shot up by 90% at the world’s biggest costume retailer, Halloweencostumes.com. It is said that the outlet sells two different costumes based on the character.

Almost 85% of the inventory is already sold out. The report also says that Captain Jack Sparrow’s costumes have outsold costumes based on characters of more recently released films. The last Pirates of the Caribbean movie came out in 2017, but Johnny Depp’s character ensemble is still more popular than Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick, Hocus Pocus 2, and Disney Pixar’s Lightyear.

This, in itself, is a testament to how much the fans adore the character. While talking about the Pirates franchise, a sixth instalment is in the making. However, people have demanded that JD makes a comeback. Petitions after petitions have been created on the same and have garnered millions of signatures.

But much to fans’ dismay, Johnny Depp said that he won’t return as Captain Jack Sparrow during the Amber Heard trial even if he is offered the entire sum ($300 million) he made through the five films as salary for the next.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Do You Know? Robert Pattinson Starrer The Batman’s Script Had A Secret Device Attached To It Which Made It ‘Leak Proof’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram