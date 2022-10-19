We are just a few days away from Black Adam’s official release, and the hype around it couldn’t be more. A lot is riding on the DC movie, especially because of all the Warner Bros mishaps that happened. At this point, fans are craving new material from the comic-book franchise.

Recently, a few of those who got the chance to watch the Dwayne Johnson starrer early shared their reviews online. Several people applauded the film’s plot, The Rock’s performance, and its overall energy, while some criticised its CGI. But mostly, praise was sent toward it.

This would make one think that Black Adam‘s ratings would be high. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The Dwayne Johnson starrer received its Rotten Tomatoes ratings, and it is quite low. It started with a 47% critics score and has now risen to 54%. This makes the film one of the weakest entries in the DC Extended Universe as far as critics are concerned.

Black Adam’s score is lower than Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel (56 percent), Wonder Woman 1984 (58 percent), Aquaman (65 percent), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (71 percent), and more. However, the Dwayne Johnson starrer is still much higher than Justice League (39 percent), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (29 percent), and Suicide Squad (26 percent).

As the movie is yet to be released, the scores will keep changing. While talking about the film, recently, its domestic (North America) box office predictions came in. As per that the Jaume Collet-Serra directorial is eyeing an opening weekend between $65 and $70 million.

It was also said that Black Adam is tracking well amongst the audience. One wonders why its Rotten Tomatoes scores are low, but with time it can grow. The Dwayne Johnson starrer is yet to receive audience ratings.

