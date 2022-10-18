Madonna is one of the most vocal and expressive celebrities when it comes to her sexuality. The pop star doesn’t hold back and makes sure her message is loud and clear. It was the same when she and her then-husband Guy Ritchie were spotted with a strap-on s*x toy.

The Material Girl previously spoke about s*x and revealed how it is her current obsession. She also looked back at her marriages and said that she regretted tying the knot both times. The singer was married to the Sherlock Holmes director from 2000 to 2008. Before that, she and Sean Penn were married for four years.

Coming back to the point, back in 2007, Madonna and Guy Ritchie were spotted leaving their hotel in London. The Queen of Pop, who was walking in front of Guy, had a ‘Purple Penetrator’ strap-on s*x toy in a clear plastic bag. Knowing the singer, it seemed like she had put the toy on display on purpose. She even had a grin on her face!

Check out the photo here:

Madonna and guy Ritchie couple goals pic.twitter.com/Fg6C7jaOUu — 🐐 (@Mohamed28419411) October 17, 2022

As we said, Madonna has been open about her s*x life. Previously, the Like a Virgin singer delved into her skincare routine and revealed how she uses a vibrating s*x toy on her face to reverse the ageing process. She used it to massage her cheeks and even posted a video of it on her Instagram.

It is safe to assume that the time when she and Guy Ritchie were spotted with the toy, it wasn’t for a skincare routine. Meanwhile, recently, the Frozen singer hit the headlines after sharing the music video for the remix of her 2005 hit, ‘Hung Up.’

In it, Madonna could be seen kissing Dominican rapper Tokischa. But the two have shared smooches not just for the music video. Both were seen locking lips while sitting in the front row at New York Fashion Week and during a Pride event.

