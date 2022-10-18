Amber Heard is allegedly in Spain not for a vacation but to escape Hollywood. After the Johnny Depp case ended, the Aquaman actress kept it low, except when she gave the interviews. She hasn’t been active on social media, as well. However, the actress did travel to Israel before this.

Now, Heard has traveled across the Atlantic to the European country. She is there with her daughter Oonagh and her alleged girlfriend Bianca Butti. Reports suggested that she is having a gala time with her daughter and the locals seem to like her. However, netizens criticized her for vacationing while having no money to pay Depp the damages she owes.

Now, another report suggests that Amber Heard is in Spain as she no longer wishes to stay in Hollywood. We all know that she has received immense hate from Johnny Depp fans. It is also said that her pals like Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart, and more have ghosted her.

As per the National Enquirer, a source has claimed that Amber Heard “knows she’s toast in Hollywood since Johnny Depp’s got the most powerful players lining up to cast him and the majority of A-listers firmly on his side. By moving somewhere like Spain, she hopes to reinvent herself, leave her money woes behind, and start fresh with her daughter.”

“She can see herself living in Spain, where no one accuses her of being a conniving liar, but she won’t get away with trying to run from justice,” the source added. However, these are just rumours. Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Amber used a pseudonym to rent the place in Spain.

As per reports, Amber Heard has rented a house which is owned by a politician recently released from prison and is living under the name of Martha Jane Cannary.

