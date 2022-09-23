



Margot Robbie is known for her impeccable fashion sense all across the world. The actress is currently shooting for Barbie which has a stellar cast including Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey and Greta Gerwig to name a few. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Robbie almost suffered a major oops moment at the premiere of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ due to an unforeseen windy situation where she saved herself from showing off too much cleavage. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Now, Margot doesn’t have an official account on social media but thanks to her millions of fans across the globe, she has so many fan pages dedicated to her. In fact one of the fan pages with her name has over a million followers. Whoa! That’s the kind of craze the actress has among her fans. Talking about her spotting, she made a sultry appearance at the red carpet of her film’s premiere in London in 2019.

Margot Robbie appeared at Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere in London in a burnt orange coloured dress which apparently showcased a lot of cleav*ge. The dress had a plunging neckline and the actress almost suffered a major wardrobe fail due to a windy situation but handled it like a pro.

The dress that Margot Robbie donned was from Oscar de la Renta and she looked pretty as ever in it. For makeup, the actress went with matching hues as her dress on the eyes with dark peach cum nude lips. She accessorised her look with golden heels and statement earrings and clutch to finish the look.

Take a look at her pictures below:

What are your thoughts on Margot Robbie acing an almost major cleav*ge mishap at her film’s premiere? Tell us in the comments below.

