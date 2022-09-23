When it comes to Amber Heard, the Aquaman actress is currently under the spotlight every day over some new detail regarding her relationship with Johnny Depp, their lawsuits, or just anything about her past. While all the attention is right now on the case against her ex-husband, let’s travel back to a time when Heard set the dress code for summers.

Although currently, The Rum Diary actress hasn’t posted anything on her Instagram after losing the defamation trial earlier this year, Amber is known for posting photos in stylish outfits. But there was one particular time that she made her fans go haywire after sharing a pic in nothing but lingerie.

Back in 2019, Amber Heard took to her Instagram to post a photo in a s*xy black lingerie set by Dolce & Gabbana. The chic bra with an underwire and thick straps is everything, and we would love to own a pair, that is, only if we can afford it. Considering its D&G, it is safe to assume that it costs over $300 (Rs 24 thousand).

In the caption, Amber Heard wrote, “Summer dress code..,” and indeed it was. As the actress almost bared it all in the lingerie set, she flaunted her toned midriff, and the tattoo was also visible. Heard gave a smoldering gaze, which was enough to make you sweat. Several fans left the fire emoji in the comment section as well.

Amber wore earrings with it and nothing else while she left her strands open in a messy yet attractive way. As there is a rise in the trend of just wearing a bralette or bra and accompanying it with a big jacket, this undergarment should definitely be worn like that.

Black always works, so one can style the piece worn by Amber Heard in many ways. One can also wear this bra over a shirt and accompany it with a good old pair of jeans.

