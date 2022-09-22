Selena Gomez's Sultry Look In The Black Satin Dress With Plunging Neckline Flaunting Her Sensual Cl*avage, Couldn't Make Us 'Calm Down'!

Hollywood singer Selena Gomez who gave us back-to-back popular songs including Come & Get It, It Ain’t Me, Wolves, Same Old Love and so on and so forth. However, Selena apart from her singing career, for what she leads the headlines often is because of her unique fashion sense. Now, we recently stumbled upon one of her sultry looks that couldn’t make us ‘calm down’. Scroll down to read about her looks as we decode it.

Be it a red carpet look or street style or singing concert or a photoshoot, Selena Gomez always tries to put her best foot forward. On the other hand, did you know Gomez has a beauty brand named Rare Beauty which is quite famous among the makeup enthusiasts!

Well, let’s come back to her this look. Back in 2015, for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Selena Gomez turned into a s*xy lady by donning a sultry black shiny satin dress. It featured a deep plunging neckline that came till her navel, along with mid-high slit. The dress had a sleek belt detailing. She wore the outfit, flaunting her toned figure and revealed her side bo*bs.

Selena Gomez completed her look with a diamond studded choker piece, along with leader wrapped hands and leather boots. For makeup, the singer opted for foundation, contoured cheeks, dark smokey eyes, defined brows and mascara laden eyes. She accentuated her looks with nude brown lip shade and kept her hair open in soft curls.

Well, Selena is quite bold to pull off a risque outfit like this. We absolutely loved her whole gothic but chic vibe. What about you? Let us know in the comments!

