If there’s one Hollywood couple that fans still ship for is – Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Both of them have moved on from each other and are happily living separate lives but time and again, their fans trend them on social media and we won’t lie, we love them too. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when reports suggested that Sel apparently chose DJ Zedd over Justin for his love-making and foreplay skills in the bedroom. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

It was 2015 when the rumours of Sel and Zedd dating each other were doing the rounds on social media. Their romance reportedly was short-lived but their chemistry was beyond amazing, as reported by the media. In fact, their bedroom chemistry was rock solid and they enjoyed each other’s company a little too much.

Advertisement

A source close to Hollywood Life, opened up on Selena Gomez and Zedd’s romance and said, “Selena says Zedd is the ultimate lover and better than Justin on so many levels. He’s more attentive, more affectionate, whispers to her, is way more into passionate kissing and love-making lasts hours!”

The source further added, “That’s not all! “Foreplay lasts forever too. Zedd is also really, really romantic! And the best part is that he’s super loving and affectionate with Selena afterwards. He loves to run his hands through her hair and caress for hours! It’s not like wham, bam, thank you mam.”

Selena Gomez and Zedd could have really been something. As of now, the Rare singer isn’t dating anyone and happily making the most of her single life.

What are your thoughts on Sel reportedly choosing Zedd over ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Woody Allen Announces Retirement From Filmmaking After Having A Controversial Career Spanning Over 50 Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram