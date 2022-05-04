Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is the queen of hearts and that’s a fact undeniable. From her roles in her movies to her mesmerizing looks, Anne rules it all. Well, not only our fans, Hathaway has found a fan in her co-star Jake Gyllenhaal too.

For the unversed, both have worked together in two movies. Well, their chemistry in both the movies was bang on, however, Jake was left flabbergasted by Anne for her ‘Rhythm’. Read on to know what Jake meant by the term ‘rhythm’.

Jake Gyllenhaal had worked with Anne Hathaway in two movies and had shown great on-screen chemistry with the audience. Speaking for the same, even though the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor has never hooked up with Anne IRL, he still had quite some sizzling on-screen bed scenes with her, and as per him Anne has an excellent rhythm (IYKYK). Speaking about it once during an interview, Jake said, “I recommend getting in bed with Anne Hathaway to any man.”

Jake Gyllenhaal also said, “I’m lucky. I have had brief cinematic s*x with her in Brokeback Mountain and again a number of times in Love and Other Drugs … There’s something about the way Annie and I both work which is inherently very musical. It’s all about rhythm. There’s a rhythm to writing, there’s a rhythm to sports and there’s a rhythm to s*x.”

Talking about the duo Jake and Anne have done two movies which are Brokeback Mountain which is directed by Ang Lee and released back in 2095, and the other one was Love & Other Drugs which was directed by Edward Zwick and came in 2010.

Coming back to the present, both Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway have become big idols in the industry. Jake was last seen in Ambulance. The drama was directed by Michael Bay and was released on 8th April 2022. The movie also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González along with the actor. Talking about Anne, the actress was last seen in Locked Down directed by Doug Liman. The movie that came back in January 2021 starred Anne alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ben Stiller, and many more.

