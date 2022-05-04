BTS’ popularity has been ever-growing over the last few years and the growing fandom, popularly known as the BTS ARMY is a testament to this fact. If you are a follower of the boy band, you probably already know that member Min Yoongi aka SUGA’s song, That That, in collaboration with PSY, is one of the most-trending musicals on the internet at the moment. The Indian ARMY seems to have given the new MV a twist of their own by editing it with the famous Akshay Kumar- Saif Ali Khan song, Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have lately been active on social media, interacting with the fans through frequent live or ‘ask me anything’ sessions. They have been gearing up for the release of their next album which is all set to hit the market on June 10, 2022. There have also been several rumours about them planning a world tour but the ARMYs are still waiting for an official announcement from their managing company, BigHit.

SUGA’s most recent collaboration with PSY, That That, has lately been taking the internet by storm and rightly so. The song is all over the place and as a part of its promotion, Yoongi and PSY shared a dance reel challenge, encouraging the fans to take it up and post their versions online. An Indian ARMY decided to play around with this dance video and the results are hilarious to say the least.

They added the famous Main Khiladi Tu Anari song in the background of the reel and it syncs perfectly with the steps. Their quirky yet sharp steps go well with the beats of the song and looks like Indian fans have been loving it as well. Here’s a look at the viral BTS video.

