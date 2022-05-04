Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is about to hit the theatres, and looking at the sales made through advance bookings, it feels like the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer will challenge Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Indian box office.

At the end of 2021, the studio released No Way Home, which unexpectedly rose to become the highest-grossing film of that year. Of course, the surprise cameo of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire helped in creating an unbelievable hype around the Tom Holland starrer. Now, the question arises whether Doctor Strange 2 will be able to match that?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just two days away from its release, and as per the latest reports, it has already racked up 20 crores in advance ticket sales in India. Leading in the pre-sale tickets list for 2022, it is also said to have made five times more than its 2016 prequel. Spider-Man: No Way Home had collected more than 15 crores through early bookings.

So when it comes to the tickets, both the MCU films have almost matched the pace. The real challenge for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lies ahead in the box office numbers. As per Koimoi’s Box Office Verdict of 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home had made 32.67 crores on its opening day, 109.04 crores in its four-day extended weekend and a whopping 148 crores in its first week in India.

Given the hype, pre-sales, and more, it seems like Doctor Strange 2 might surpass these numbers. The Tom Holland starrer also had a massive lifetime collection of 212 crores. As people have started to flood the theatres again after the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Benedict Cumberbatch led can also become one of the highest-grossing films of this year.

Many films have been released in India so far and have become box office successes. This means people are going out much more in number. Now, the fate of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be decided in two days.

Do you think it will be able to challenge Spider-Man: No Way Home?

