Zac Efron shows interest in joining the MCU, and we’re all in for it. After debuting in Disney’s High School Musical series, the actor went on to become a star and appeared in several acclaimed films, thus proving his calibre. From Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman to Neighbors and more, Efron has shown range in his career.

He is not the only one who would love to be aboard the Marvel ship. Several actors before have shared their interest in doing so. This includes Timothée Chalamet, Keanu Reeves, Adam Sandler, Emily Blunt, and so on.

While interviewing with ExtraTV, Zac Efron talked about joining the MCU after being asked if he would ever want to play the role of a superhero. “I love the Marvel universe. I’ve been a fan of Marvel since I started walking,” the actor said. “If the right character comes along, and they want me to jump in, I would jump at the opportunity,” Zac added.

Right now, the MCU is gearing up for the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will expand the multiverse theory started by Loki. Since that is happening, call it convenience or smartness, but anything can happen, and so could Zac Efron be in Marvel.

While talking about Doctor Strange 2, it was recently revealed that the movie, which will be hitting the theatres on the 6th of May, has already tickets through early bookings five times more than its 2016 prequel. It has also broken the record set by The Batman and other big hits of 2022.

Coming back to the point, considering that the MCU is set for the next whole year, Zac Efron won’t be seen as a Marvel superhero anytime soon if he does move on with it.

