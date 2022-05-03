Doctor Stranger In The Multiverse Of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen releases this week. It is one of the biggest MCU releases of this year after Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The early reviews of Benedict starrer are out and it’s better than we could have imagined. The advance booking of the film is already doing wonders at the box office and this has only left the fans asking for more. Scroll below to read the first reviews.

Advertisement

The movie was premiered in Hollywood on Tuesday and the embargo on the same has been lifted up by the production house hence these raving reviews have come in. Now, critics across Hollywood are sharing their first reactions on Twitter and this has left the fans even more excited.

Advertisement

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong in pivotal roles. The movie is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and well, the first reviews of the same are nothing but spectacular. The critics however haven’t revealed if Tom Cruise is actually making his cameo as Iron Man.

The Movie Podcast’s AJ wrote on his Twitter, “#Doctorstrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness is a FULL-ON SPECTACLE. Sam Raimi weaves an exhilarating story creating a visual experience like no other. Benedict elevates Strange to another level & Elizabeth Olsen delivers a powerful performance thats truly horrifying #ScarletWitch,” as reported by HT.

Shahbaz from the Podcast also spoke about the film on his Twitter and wrote, “#DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness is a FEVER DREAM that only Sam Raimi could tell. TWISTED, STUNNING & MESMERIZING describe the performances by Cumberbatch, Olsen and the KALEIDOSCOPIC visuals on screen. Xochitl Gomez will be a crowd favourite.”

Fim critic Josie Marie wrote on her Twitter, “Ultimately wasn’t a big fan of #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness, but one thing’s for sure: it’s a stylistic buffet. Started off rather tame, but it got crazier as it went on. It had some laughs, fun visuals, and an entertaining score.”

Another film critic Joshua Ryan expressed his views on Twitter and wrote, “Just watched #MultiverseOfMadness and it’s a Sam Raimi film through and through. It features some of the most brutal and violent moments we’ve seen in the MCU. The darker elements are blended with silly humour and snippets of horror. It’s a BLAST.”

Have you guys booked your tickets for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Advance Bookings On A Rampage Mode! Already Earns 5X The 2016 Prequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube