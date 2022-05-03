Exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently facing each other and battling in the court of law owing to their respective defamation cases against each other. While all their wild claims and testimonies make it to the headlines regularly, during a recent episode on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress made light of it.

Unfortunately, the Charlie’s Angels actress’ statements calling the trial “seven-layer deep of insanity” hasn’t gone well with her viewers. And now she had released an apology video regarding the same. Read on to know all about it.

As reported by Huffpost.com, during her show – The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew discussed several peculiar details related to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s allegations against each other. The Blended actress had said, “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer deep of insanity.” On the show, while laughing at the couple, she also added, “I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information.”

These statements haven’t sat well with netizens and they let their feeling be known to the actress. Following this, Drew Barrymore took to her social media handle and shared a video in which she apologized to all who were offended. Calling it a ‘teachable moment’ about how she can conduct herself in future, the 50 First Dates actress said, “It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologise.”

Continuing further, Drew Barrymore said, “(I) Appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself. I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it. And I think everyone could help me grow along the way and teach me.”

Talking about the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case, the Pirates of the Caribbean star sued the Aquaman actress last year for writing an op-ed in a British Newspaper about domestic violence. Depp said that Heard breached the agreement and accused him of things he didn’t do. Amber, on the other, countersued the star with a $100 million lawsuit claiming that he is trying to spoil her career.

