Fast X is going to be a big film, especially considering its big budget that was just reported to be huge enough to make the next instalment one of the most expensive movies ever produced. It has just been a few days since the production of the film started, and a lot has happened already.

We are talking about director Justin Lin‘s exit from the film. As per some, he left the franchise after five movies and ten years due to facing difficulties with Vin Diesel. A source revealed that Diesel’s unprofessionalism pushed Lin out of the franchise.

With no director, Fast X faced a halt in its production, causing it to lose $1 million each day. While talking about Fast & Furious 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie’s budget has reportedly increased massively to make the next chapter in the Fast Saga one of the most expensive movies ever produced.

The portal also stated in the report that Fast X’s budget is approaching upwards of $300 million before marketing and publicity spending. Out of that, $100 million is set for the above-the-line costs, including the producers, directors, and actors. It is said that the ensemble cast, including Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and more, have seven and eight-figure salaries.

Coming back to the director of the movie, the search for the new creator of Fast 10 has ended. It is said that Universal Pictures has brought on Louis Leterrier to helm the upcoming movie. Louis is famous for The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me and its sequel, Clash of the Titans, and The Transporter films.

Recently, when the production went underway, the new title of the movie was also announced by Vin Diesel. Fans reacted to Fast X and shared their disappointment over not using the witty wordplay by naming it, ‘Fas-Ten Your Seatbelts.’ Read more about that on Koimoi!

