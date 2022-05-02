Amber Heard has fired her PR team after seeing the increased number of negative stories around her amidst the Johnny Depp case. Ever since the defamation case against the Aquaman actress started, the internet and media is filled with news and updates regarding them. Along with that, fans and others have sided with one over the other, that one being Depp.

Social media is filled with support for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. On top of that, a petition to remove Heard from Aquaman 2 is going viral. As of now, it has received 2.9 million signatures out of its goal of gathering 3 million signs.

Now, according to The New York Post, Amber Heard, who is set to be on the stand this week, fired her public relations team after the increase of negative stories around her as the case slammed on her by Johnny Depp continues. As per the report, Heard “doesn’t like bad headlines” and that she is “frustrated with her story not being told effectively.”

A lot has been unravelled in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case. One of the most shocking pieces of information shared was that Amber left her faeces on the Fantastic Beasts actor’s bed and later blamed it on their dog. It was confirmed by Depp’s security team at the court. Another thing that was revealed was the actor losing his finger after Amber threw a glass bottle at him.

The doctors and nurse present at the trial shared that they went on a search for the finger and found it in the kitchen, along with blood and broken glass. This whole case sounds like it came straight from a Hollywood film.

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard legal battle started on the 11th of April. It is a five weeks-long trial and is currently entering the fourth week. The verdict may be out somewhere in the middle of this month. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

