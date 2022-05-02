Vin Diesel may have been the reason behind Justin Lin’s exit from Fast X. Just a few days ago, it was reported that the director, who has helmed five movies for the franchise, abruptly backed away from Fast & Furious 10. What was more shocking was that the decision came just after starting the production of the upcoming instalment.

Diesel had himself announced the new title of the movie on his Instagram and that the filming has begun. The 10th part will see many old faces, like that of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Charlize Theron. As well as some new ones, including Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, and Daniela Melchior.

Meanwhile, a new report has come in that states Justin Lin’s exit might have something to do with Vin Diesel. It was previously said that the Fast X director left due to “creative differences,” but as per NY Daily News, Lin may have quit because Diesel is “so difficult.” “Diesel shows up late to the set. He doesn’t know his lines. And he shows up out of shape,” the report mentioned.

If it is true, then it is not the first time someone has left the Fast franchise over difficulties with the cast and their unprofessionalism. We are talking about the infamous feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson that led to the latter leaving the movie and starting the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off. However, with Justin Lin’s exit, it may be causing Fast X big bucks.

It was said that as the production comes to halt, $1 million each day could be lost. The main unit on the film is paused until a replacement director is found but the second unit will continue production in the U.K.

Now the fate of Fast X lies with the replacement director. Justin Lin will carry on as the producer for Fast & Furious 10 with Vin Diesel. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

