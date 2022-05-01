Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, appears to have tattooed her kids’ names. Pete has several tattoos, and just recently, he got not one but a few for his new girlfriend. Kim revealed that while appearing on The Ellen Show and called the cute. It was later revealed that Pete has also branded the word ‘KIM’ with a hot iron rod.

While at one place, Pete is dedicating tats to Kim, on the other side is Kanye West, who doesn’t like the comedian much, but seems to be there for the KUWTK star nevertheless. In the new reality show, The Kardashians, Kim could be seen crying after Ye retrieved her a bag containing the second alleged unseen s*x tapes with Ray J.

By now, one must know that the life of Kim Kardashian and those around her is not that simple. While she and Pete Davidson were an unexpected couple, their relationship seems to become stronger and stronger. As per HollywoodLife, a few fans have noticed new ink on the SNL comedian while he was leaving his stand-up on Friday.

The ink on Pete Davidson’s neck reads “KNSCP.” Fans speculate that the ‘K’ stands for Kim Kardashian, while the rest of the letters are the initials of her and Kanye West’s four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Amongst all of this, the feud between the SNL star and Ye continues, though not at the same level as before.

Pete Davidson got a tattoo of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s kids names 🤦‍♂️😬 pic.twitter.com/3VGyS4driF — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) April 30, 2022

Recently, the comedian took a dig at the rapper while performing at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival for spreading the rumour that he is gay and has AIDS. Pete called Kanye West a “genius” sarcastically and joked about how being humiliated is “weird” when you can’t do anything about it.

While talking about the couple, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian recently attended the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday. The SKIMS founder dazzled in a rhinestone-covered gown that clung to her famous curves, and Pete looked suave in a classic black suit styled with a white shirt and a black tie.

