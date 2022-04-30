Johnny Depp and Amber Heard who are in Virginia continue to battle it out in their court trials in the defamation row. The two are at loggerheads and making some wild claims throughout. This time particularly the trials have seen some awkward revelations being made. While we thought nothing can beat the allegation that Heard pooped in their marital bed. But turns out there is more and even more awkward. There are claims that Depp urinated in the Foyer of their Australian home.

For the unversed, Johnny sued Amber last year for writing an op-ed in a British Newspaper about domestic violence. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor said that Heard breached the agreement and accused him of things he didn’t do. Heard in return counter sued the star with a $100 million lawsuit claiming that Depp is trying to spoil her career.

Now it was alleged that Johnny Depp urinated in the foyer of their Australian home where they were staying during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales back in 2015. In the trial, Malcolm Connolly, Depp’s bodyguard, has now testified and revealed that while he did hear an altercation, he did not see Johnny urinating.

As per a Hollywood Life report, Malcolm said he heard a raucous when he got inside the home and found Johnny Depp standing in the Foyer. But he denied watching the actor urinate there. What happened next had the entire court burst into laughter. Amber Heard’s lawyer pressed him and asked if Johnny has his pen*s out. Malcolm again denied the claim, adding, “I think I would’ve remembered seeing Mr. Depp’s penis.”

As the court burst into laughter, the report claims that even Johnny Depp joined everyone with a very big smile while putting his head in his arms on the table in front of him. Amber has a poised face throughout it as her lawyer continued questioning the witness.

Courtroom Moment: The courtroom laughed at the response of #JohnnyDepp's bodyguard when asked about Depp allegedly urinating in his foyer at his Australia home and his penis. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/QXTIFX4s3f — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 28, 2022

