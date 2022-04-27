Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been all over social media since the last few days, thanks to the ongoing libel case which is being heard in a Virginia court. The recent turn of events have been quite surprising for the viewers and looks like the majority is siding with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, so far. Right after the couple had gotten engaged in 2014, a report suggested that they had the most steamy s*x in Hollywood and it had a lot to do with erotic novels.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Depp is currently suing Amber for $50 million claiming that her op-ed piece for Washington Post in 2018, implying that he physically abused her, did a lot of damage to his reputation. Heard, on the other hand, is counter-suing him claiming that a few defamatory remarks were made against her when she first brought the case to court in 2016.

Advertisement

In the year 2014, no one had a clue that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship will turn so bitter with time. Depp popped the question on Christmas eve 2013 and fans were shipping the couple as much as possible. A report by Radar Online, around this time, suggested that Amber and Depp had a very happening s*x life and they had their own ways of keeping it interesting.

A source close to the publication told them, “Johnny and Amber have the steamiest s*x in Hollywood. [They] have added erotic literature that’s even more explicit than Fifty Shades of Grey to their repertoire.”

They also mentioned that Amber Heard was the one to come up with the erotic literature idea and Johnny Depp eventually came on board. “Amber introduced Johnny to some racy vintage paperbacks and now he’s into collecting old photographic sex books and footage from the 1950s and earlier. They’ll read passages to each other from the books to spice up their already-hot relationship.”, the same report mentions.

Speaking about how Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship was all about variation, they further said, “It’s pretty weird, but they’ve got a new thing every now and then — and this is this month’s fun thing they do together.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Is Actress Suffering From Personality Disorders? Doctor Makes A Shocking Revelation!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube