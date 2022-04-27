The Kardashian sisters are often in the news for all the controversies surrounding them and most of it has to do with how they refuse to hold back their thoughts even in front of a camera. It is common for the Kardashian sisters to get into verbal fights but physical assault is relatively rare but is not completely off the hook. Today, we bring to you a throwback piece, remembering the time Kourtney Kardashian lost it on Kim Kardashian’s friend Jonathan Cheban, whacking him right across his face.

For the unversed, the Kardashians and Jenners were a part of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians for over 20 seasons before it was pulled off air last year. It kicked off in 2007 and most viewers were quite entertained with the dramatic and over-the-top content that the reality show had. The family is currently working on the new spinoff series, The Kardashians, which is already being received well by the viewers.

In the year 2013, Kourtney Kardashian took the entire fanbase by surprise when she slapped Kim Kardashian’s friend Jonathan Cheban across the face for making comments on her work ethic. The whole episode kicked off when Kim had to fill in for Kourtney on QVC even though it was a non-working day for her. Kim took a sly dig at Kourtney but matters elevated when Jonathan decided to jump in and not-so-subtly imply that Kourtney uses her two kids as an excuse to get out of work.

“Without Kim you’d be nothing. She’d been working 360 days while you’ve been pregnant and doing nothing”, Jonathan Cheban told Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian was clearly ticked off by the comment and decided to retaliate as she said, “Your entire job is following Kim all the time. You are shoved so far up Kim’s a**”

Post this comment, Jonathan Cheban took it a notch higher and made a remark on Kourtney’s relationship with Scott Disick. “Now I know why Scott’s never going to marry you. Because you’re a b****”, he said.

Kourtney Kardashian decided to put an end to it when she walked up to him the very next moment and slapped him across the face. Here’s the clip.

Well, they did sort out their issues through a formal lunch later

