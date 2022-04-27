The Kardashians are newsmakers and there is no denying that fact. While the Kardashian-Jenners are making news owing to their legal battle with Blac Chyna, Kim Kardashian is making the news for another reason now. And it is related to her personal life.

A couple of days ago, the mother of four made the headlines when netizens trolled her for allegedly photoshopping out her belly button in recent pics. For those who don’t know, on Sunday (April 24), the 41-year-old reality star shared a series of photos wearing a nude-coloured SKIMS lounging bra and high-waisted shorts as she posed in front of a pool. Now, she has a sassy response to their allegations.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, April 26, Kim Kardashian shared an article regarding netizens accusing her of photoshopping out her belly button. In the following story, sharing another article screenshot, she wrote, “Come on guys…. Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????”

Sharing a gif of herself in the same SKIMS outfit – that led to the ‘photoshopping fiasco,’ in the next story, Kim Kardashian did what she does best and used the hate to promote her new SKIMS high-waisted undies. She wrote, “Belly button insecurities?! Well… why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!!!”





This isn’t the first time members of the Kardashian-Jenner have been accused of editing their photos. Kim Kardashian and all her sisters—Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner—have been accused of photoshopping images time and time again. In fact, earlier this month, one of the photoshop rumours turned out to be true.

