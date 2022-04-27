Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make one of the most followed couples in Hollywood who are often in the news for openly expressing their affection for each other on social media. The couple is now engaged and they seem to have unique ways of going through even a simple ceremony like engagement. In a recent conversation with the media, Megan opened up on the whole ‘drinking blood’ episode, explaining what exactly she meant by it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Megan and MGK got engaged in January this year and the related post was quick to go viral across social media platforms within minutes. The rapper popped the question right below a banyan tree which holds a high significance in their story. In the elaborate note she put up on Instagram, she explained how the couple drank each other’s blood right after she said yes.

Advertisement

This claim by Megan Fox left a bunch of netizens quite confused as they could not figure out the meaning behind it. Some people were of the stance that it was a joke or a metaphor but guess what, Megan recently cleared up the misconception in the latest issue of British Glamour.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only”, Megan Fox said.

Delving into the details, Megan Fox further said, “And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’”

Megan Fox also implied that Machine Gun Kelly would happily cut his chest and offer her his soul if she wanted and when asked if something of that sort has actually happened in the past, she stated, “Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)



Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Xochitl Gomez Receives Unwarranted Hate Over The Film’s Ban; Netizen Says, “Get Out Of Marvel Universe”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube