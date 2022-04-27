Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress Xochitl Gomez, who will play the role of America Chavez in the movie, received hate for her character being a lesbian in it. The internet can really be crazy at times, and this is one of those moments. For the unversed, the upcoming Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has been banned in certain countries for its inclusion of the LGBTQ+ character.

Just recently, the actor spoke about the same, calling the decision an “expected disappointment.” However, he was glad that Disney and Marvel went ahead and continued to push the representation instead of just removing the content.

In a video posted on Twitter, Benedict Cumberbatch said, “We’ve come to know from those repressive regimes that their lack of tolerance is exclusionary to people who deserve to be, not only included but celebrated for who they are and made to feel part of a society and a culture and not punished for their sexuality.” Despite him and the studios taking a stance, it was Xochitl Gomez, who faced threats from netizens.

Under a photo posted on her Instagram, Xochitl Gomez received hate from some people, who blamed her for the ban of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “Get out of the Marvel universe! You destroyed Marvel so many countries refused!” one comment read. “Ur the reason I can’t watch the movie on cinema,” another one on the 15-year-old’s photo read.

One person even commented, “May God deprive you of happiness in your life and your personality.” However, the true Marvel fans came in to support the actress quickly. This is not the first time an MCU movie is facing bans due to showing an LGBTQ+ character.

Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Eternals were banned in several countries. It was the first Marvel film to show a gay couple. But, no matter what, Xochitl Gomez because of this is just wrong!

