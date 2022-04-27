Will Smith once said that he chose to not sleep with many women as he didn’t want to create the image of a black man being promiscuous. A lot is happening in Smith’s life right now. The actor recently travelled to India after the whole Chris Rock slap gate controversy.

The actor, who smacked Rock across his face for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair-loss condition at the Oscars 2022, is banned from attending the ceremony for the next ten years. Not just that, his actions were condemned by everyone, which has led to him losing a few projects.

Amidst all of this, we travel back in time when Will Smith talked about not sleeping around with a lot of women to maintain the image of a black man. We know just how open Will is in an interview. Last year was full of him revealing private information regarding his life, especially s*x life.

Back in 2001, while promoting his film ‘Ali.’ the actor spoke about how he chose to not have s*x with a lot of women as it wasn’t worth the stereotype of black men being promiscuous to ABC News. “Tons of women would love to have sex with me,” Will Smith said. “I hate the image of black men as promiscuous and unable to control themselves s*xually,” the Aladdin actor added.

“I don’t like that image. So that’s why I specifically make it a point and struggle and fight to not put myself in those types of situations,” Will continued. Despite that, back in 2021, the King Richard actor opened up in his memoir that after one point he had so much s*x that it made him sick.

Will Smith said that after breaking up with his teenage romance, he “went full ghetto hyena.” The actor said that “it would make him “gag and sometimes even vomit.” Stick to Koimoi for more!

