Harry Styles opens up about his s*x life and reveals feeling uncomfortable about it several times in the past. People look at Styles now and are reminded of this person open about sexuality and gender. The singer has talked about it a couple of times and won hearts with his amazing gender-fluid fashion.

Previously, the Dunkirk actor spoke about how his ‘sexual ambiguity wasn’t so that he seems more interesting as a person, and this his fashion choices that defy the norms are not to “queer-bait” his fans.

Now, Harry Styles speaks of his s*x life and that he felt “ashamed” of it. In an interview with Better Homes & Gardens, the singer got candid about how he has recently been working through issues related to intimacy. “For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my s*x life,” Styles said. “I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having s*x, let alone who with,” he added.

Harry Styles then talked about being a part of One Direction, he had the pressure of maintaining the image of a ‘heartthrob.’ “At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful. But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single; it’s like, yes, I have s*x,'” Harry noted.

The ‘As It Was’ singer also spoke about his sexuality and once again said that he declines to put a label on it. Styles, who has been dating Olivia Wilde for over a year, has said that he has no intentions of discussing his orientation.

He also said that even though he is open about it, it’s his experience, which is not about putting a label on it. Harry Styles noted that the whole point of it is “toward accepting everybody and being more open.”

