Fast X director Justin Lin has stepped down from directing the upcoming instalment just a few days after production began. Recently, Vin Diesel took to his social media to announce the new title of Fast & Furious 10. It was also announced that the shooting of the film, which will be released in May 2023, has begun.

Along with Diesel‘s return, it is confirmed that Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron are all returning. Fans will also see a couple of new faces, including Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, and Daniela Melchior.

Amongst all of this, Fast & Furious 10 has set a major setback as it was reported by Deadline, that Justin Lin departed the production just a few days after filming began. “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer,” a statement shared by him read. “Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases,” it continued.

“On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew, and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family,” Justin Lin added in the statement. It is said that the reason behind his departure from Fast & Furious 10 is due to creative differences.

Lin has directed five movies in the entire Fast & Furious franchise, and his leaving it now comes as a shock to many. However, there is no more time left to spend, and the production would need a director as soon as possible.

A few reports suggest that F. Gary Gray, who previously directed The Fate of the Furious, as well as Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch, are reportedly being floated as possibilities for helming Fast & Furious10. Though it’s astonishing to see Justin Lin leaving the franchise so abruptly.

