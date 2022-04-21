Fast & Furious 10’s title and logo are finally here after Vin Diesel shared it on his Instagram. One of the most anticipated sequels to one of the biggest Hollywood franchises will be hitting the theatres in 2023. The film series will be coming to an end with the 10th and 11th instalments, which has hyped their arrival even more.

Previously, Diesel made a public plea for Dwayne Johnson to come back into the fold as Hobbs. Fans criticised him for using his late co-star, Paul Walker, and his children’s name as a bargaining chip. However, Johnson has previously said that there are no chances of him returning.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel has now confirmed that Fast & Furious 10 is officially filming and shared the first look at the movie’s logo on his Instagram. The franchise has ever-changing titles for each film, and for the 10th part, it is ‘Fast X.’ While details about the plot have thus far been kept under wraps, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa are set to star in it.

It was also recently announced that the Captain Marvel actress, Brie Larson, has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 10. The new title continues the franchise’s tradition of not having a sort of pattern in the titles. Previously Vin Diesel shared a long emotional message regarding the upcoming film. In it, he shared his gratitude for the fans and vowed to make them proud.

Several fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to the new title. While most of them are happy with the news of the movie going under production, with one calling the title ‘bada*s,’ others are disappointed that it is not called, ‘Fasten’ or ‘Fasten Your Seatbelts.’ It would have been a cool wordplay.

I'm aware this sounds stupid, but I called it 2 years ago that the tagline/announcement pitch for Fast and the Furious X would ne "fas-ten your seatbelts" and I feel so vindicated now pic.twitter.com/hdak4CxBLe — Carlos Nav (@CarlosN24079444) April 21, 2022

FAST X is fine, but it's no FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS. pic.twitter.com/KvEPrScrdA — Justin Decloux (@DeclouxJ) April 20, 2022

If they don’t use “Fast10 Your Seatbelts!” as a logline, someone failed at their job#fastx pic.twitter.com/bn3mrF8lbd — Hector Navarro is hype for Obi-Wan Kenobi (@imhectornavarro) April 20, 2022

I am absolutely about to call this movie “Fast X Your Seatbelts” and there’s nothing you can do to stop me. pic.twitter.com/1eM4wITkbK — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) April 20, 2022

However, some more fans are comparing Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious 10’s new title to that of X-Men. “I legit thought that the Fast X image was a new X-Men movie. GOD that’s such a shitty name,” one wrote. Check out more reactions here:

Fast X, Jason X, and of course Men X pic.twitter.com/5nbf5O79yF — Knight of Rohan (@Rohan_312) April 20, 2022

Fast and Furious 10 (Fast X) out here copying X-men and I’m not tolerating it pic.twitter.com/r9PYURE0dg — In My Humble Opinion Reese® (@The_Vaughn_) April 20, 2022

