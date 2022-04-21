Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met back in 2009 while filming The Rum Diary. Little did they know that their fate will entirely change and they will fall in love, only to be at the worst possible stage years after. The ex-partners are currently battling a defamation suit in the court and the latest details speak in length about their wedding night. Scroll below for the scoop.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Johnny had slapped a defamation suit worth $50 million against Amber after she wrote an opinion piece in the Washington Post back in 2018 talking about domestic violence. The Aquaman actress hinted that her partner abused her while he strongly refuses the allegations.

Advertisement

In the latest hearing, Johnny Depp spoke about his wedding day with Amber Heard and why his daughter Lily-Rose Depp refrained from being a part of the celebrations. As most know, the couple tied the knot back in 2015 on his private island in the Bahamas.

Johnny Depp revealed, “My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons.”

Just not that, Depp added that Amber Heard and her friends took part in drugs during the wedding reception from a “communal bag of MDMA.” He even exposed their schedule of a day’s festivities that read “dinner, dancing and drugs.”

Amber Heard wasn’t the only one doing drugs, Johnny Depp also revealed that he smoked his “choice of drug” which is Marijuana.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor also revealed why he stayed in a turbulent marriage with Amber till 2017, explaining that his father “stayed in an abusive marriage.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Did You Know? Josh Brolin Was Offered Chris Pratt’s Role In Jurassic World But He Declined After Watching Guardians Of The Galaxy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube